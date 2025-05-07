Head to Head Review: Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN)

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SolarBank and Duke Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SolarBank alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarBank $52.15 million 1.28 -$2.56 million ($0.22) -9.36 Duke Energy $30.36 billion 3.15 $4.52 billion $5.71 21.53

Profitability

Duke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SolarBank. SolarBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SolarBank and Duke Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarBank -10.64% -15.19% -6.41% Duke Energy 14.90% 9.50% 2.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Duke Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Duke Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SolarBank and Duke Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarBank 0 0 2 0 3.00 Duke Energy 0 7 8 0 2.53

SolarBank currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.26%. Duke Energy has a consensus price target of $123.87, suggesting a potential upside of 0.74%. Given SolarBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SolarBank is more favorable than Duke Energy.

Summary

Duke Energy beats SolarBank on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarBank

(Get Free Report)

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms. The company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and changed its name to SolarBank Corporation in October 2022. SolarBank Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel. This segment also engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and load-serving entities. The GU&I segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and invests in pipeline transmission projects, renewable natural gas projects, and natural gas storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2006. Duke Energy Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.