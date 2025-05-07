Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $70.27.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

