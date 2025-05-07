Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.78. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 9,007,881 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.20.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 98.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $261.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 16,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $84,604.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,551.94. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $47,630.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,372.16. This trade represents a 8.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 173,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

