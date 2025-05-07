Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 509,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,692 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 771.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE HL opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $261.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $167,764.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 246,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,559.20. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Krcmarov acquired 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $34,755.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,518.24. The trade was a 2.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

