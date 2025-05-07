Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 133.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,980 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 40,048 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Helios Technologies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,217,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,080,000 after acquiring an additional 247,088 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HLIO opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $907.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Helios Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

