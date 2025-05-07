Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,686,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 801,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,658,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,121,000 after buying an additional 327,374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after buying an additional 53,277 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,739,000 after buying an additional 329,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,268,000 after acquiring an additional 62,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Belgacem Chariag purchased 37,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. This trade represents a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay acquired 20,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,042,945.70. This represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.1 %

HP stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

