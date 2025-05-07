Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,009 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,686,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,013,000 after buying an additional 801,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,572,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,931,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,739,000 after purchasing an additional 329,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,658,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,121,000 after purchasing an additional 327,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay purchased 20,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. The trade was a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag purchased 37,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. This trade represents a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

