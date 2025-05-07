Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) & Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Financial Comparison

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) and Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Basin Shipping has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and Himalaya Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Basin Shipping 0 0 0 0 0.00 Himalaya Shipping 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A Himalaya Shipping 17.03% 13.36% 2.49%

Dividends

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and Himalaya Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pacific Basin Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Himalaya Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Himalaya Shipping pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and Himalaya Shipping”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Basin Shipping $2.30 billion 0.51 $109.38 million N/A N/A Himalaya Shipping $123.58 million 1.73 $1.51 million $0.48 11.15

Pacific Basin Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Shipping.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Himalaya Shipping beats Pacific Basin Shipping on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap. It also offers shipping consulting, crewing, secretarial, and ship agency and management services. In addition, the company is involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities. It has a fleet of 266 owned and chartered vessels, including 121 Handysize, 1 Capesize, and 144 Supramax/Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

