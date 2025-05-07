HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 725,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $24,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 38,647 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,069,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

HTBI stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

