Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post earnings of ($0.61) per share and revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

HOOK opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

