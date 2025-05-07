Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stake Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 819.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.88. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 71.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOPE shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.