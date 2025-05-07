Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 919 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SXT. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 19,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,119 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $24,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXT opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average is $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.58. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $95.11.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $392.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.30%.

SXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sensient Technologies from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

