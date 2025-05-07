Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 3.51%. Equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXW. StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Noble Financial raised CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

