Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) by 1,141.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,083 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Innovid were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTV. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovid during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,610,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,187,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Innovid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,564,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Innovid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Innovid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovid alerts:

Innovid Price Performance

CTV stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.21 million, a P/E ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 3.25. Innovid Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.