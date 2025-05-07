Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $30.13.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.36 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.59%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

