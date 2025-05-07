Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 4,886 Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SoundThinking were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 727,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 681.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 39,651 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoundThinking by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 131,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in SoundThinking by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 35,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SoundThinking during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.00 million, a P/E ratio of -125.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01.

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.30). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSTI. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

