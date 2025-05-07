Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 8,339 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOUS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,861,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 433,960 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 110,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 47,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HOUS. Barclays decreased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE HOUS opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $418.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.33. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $5.95.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

