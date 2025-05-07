Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 10,380 UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in UL Solutions by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 164,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UL Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in UL Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its position in UL Solutions by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

ULS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

NYSE ULS opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. UL Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion and a PE ratio of 41.38.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.52%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.19 million. UL Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. UL Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In related news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $102,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,105. The trade was a 17.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

