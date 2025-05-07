Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,443 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 237,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,171,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,830,000 after acquiring an additional 89,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 46,625 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Insperity from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $2,108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,584 shares in the company, valued at $36,812,762.88. This represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen H. Masterson bought 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,491.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,479. The trade was a 11.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.69. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $106.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 72.22% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

