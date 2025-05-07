Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $23,776,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,229,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,161,000 after acquiring an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 194,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,619,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 675,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,049,000 after purchasing an additional 126,993 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDS opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -15.24%.

TDS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

