Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,692,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 244,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,685.07. This trade represents a 14.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $84,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,606.92. This trade represents a 6.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,512 shares of company stock worth $6,497,710 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

