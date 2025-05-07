Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 15,152.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of WASH opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.16 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is -143.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WASH shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on WASH

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.