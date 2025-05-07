Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $38,004,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,835,000 after buying an additional 199,667 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 497,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,313,000 after purchasing an additional 165,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,305,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,380,000 after buying an additional 138,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 320,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 104,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $95.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.69. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $430.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.42 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, insider Mark Elbaum sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $432,816.16. This trade represents a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 588 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $59,693.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,043.92. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,464 shares of company stock worth $5,621,397 over the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

