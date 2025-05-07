Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $519,000 in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of Transcat as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Transcat by 686.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRNS has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Transcat from $126.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Transcat Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $736.81 million, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.56 and a 12 month high of $147.12.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

