Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $1,596,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,224.48. The trade was a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $101.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.38.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.13 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.