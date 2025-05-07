Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 3,382 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $511,071.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,511,841.81. This trade represents a 6.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,016,073.65. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,510 shares of company stock worth $18,478,363. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.8 %

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $126.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.11 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.