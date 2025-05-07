Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 237,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 159,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 158,960 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,440,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,185,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVLV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 65,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $1,978,232.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,300. This trade represents a 47.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $325,962.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,620. This trade represents a 9.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,406 shares of company stock worth $4,378,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $296.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

