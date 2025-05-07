Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 18,975 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,975 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CENX opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.27 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CENX

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum

In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,019.17. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.