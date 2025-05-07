Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,805 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total value of $516,715.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,998 shares in the company, valued at $904,856.36. The trade was a 36.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.30.

Medpace Stock Down 3.7 %

MEDP stock opened at $289.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.38 and a 200-day moving average of $329.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.05 and a 12-month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.38 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

