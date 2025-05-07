Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 33,054 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,054 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 37,708 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 208,501 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

RPD opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.06. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61.

Insider Activity

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a net margin of 3.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $290,179.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,774.80. The trade was a 17.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rapid7 from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

