Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,559 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 195,293 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 456,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 110,056 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 69,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 62,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 61,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on OBK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Origin Bancorp from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Origin Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OBK opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.79. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $41.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

About Origin Bancorp

(Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.