Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,401 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,401 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 904.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,663,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,975,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $290.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gibraltar Industries

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director James B. Nish sold 1,172 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $68,222.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,122.96. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.