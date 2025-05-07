Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $570,000 Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,885 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 823.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WGO. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson raised Winnebago Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W lowered Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a market cap of $905.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 1.12. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -544.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In related news, Director Kevin E. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,855.20. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.