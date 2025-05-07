Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Position Increased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 369.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Hub Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

Hub Group Stock Down 3.4 %

HUBG stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

About Hub Group

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.