Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s previous close.

HUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

HUN opened at $11.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.82. Huntsman has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,488,000 after purchasing an additional 124,841 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 853.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

