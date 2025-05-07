Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on May 7th, 2025

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $13.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Huntsman traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 5244175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HUN

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2,388.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.89%.

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.