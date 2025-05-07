Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $13.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Huntsman traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 5244175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
Institutional Trading of Huntsman
Huntsman Trading Down 1.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.89%.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
