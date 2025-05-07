IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in IBEX were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 8,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in IBEX by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in IBEX during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in IBEX by 711.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in IBEX by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IBEX

In other news, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $65,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,300. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 10,000 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $225,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,107.15. The trade was a 12.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,567 shares of company stock worth $4,152,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Price Performance

IBEX stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $341.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.74. IBEX Limited has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $27.83.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

IBEX Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

