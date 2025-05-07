ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 813.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICUI stock opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.93 and a 200-day moving average of $155.97. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.97 and a 12-month high of $196.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ICUI shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $97.00 target price on ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

