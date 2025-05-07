Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 100,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.6% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $308,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.81. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.