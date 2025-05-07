Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $22.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

IRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

IRT opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,524,071.65. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,245. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Barclays PLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,549 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 751.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 93,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 82,364 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 256,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,150,000 after acquiring an additional 686,630 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

