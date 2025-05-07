Insider Selling: Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Sells 1,661,500 Shares of Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler sold 1,661,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.52), for a total value of £10,600,370 ($14,154,586.73).

Entain Stock Up 2.4 %

Entain stock opened at GBX 687.80 ($9.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 616.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 688.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Entain Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 452.50 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 834.20 ($11.14).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.35) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

About Entain

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

