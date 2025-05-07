Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,446 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of CMU stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

