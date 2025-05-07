Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Global X Clean Tech ETF worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Clean Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Clean Tech ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CTEC opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Company Profile

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.