Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Genasys worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at $17,406,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Genasys by 251.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 272,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 194,669 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Genasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genasys by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 48,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,434 shares in the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys Stock Down 6.6 %

GNSS stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. Genasys Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 122.99% and a negative net margin of 109.39%. Equities analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.