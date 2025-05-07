Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $36,000 in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GERN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Geron during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in Geron by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GERN. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley downgraded Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Geron Trading Down 6.0 %

Geron stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $850.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.76. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

