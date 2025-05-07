Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iCAD at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. waypoint wealth counsel raised its position in iCAD by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in iCAD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iCAD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iCAD by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iCAD alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on iCAD in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded iCAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

iCAD Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $95.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.35. iCAD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million.

iCAD Profile

(Free Report)

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.