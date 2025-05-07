Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Grab by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Grab by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Grab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 351,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Grab by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Shares of GRAB opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -242.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. Research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

