Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 15,300 Shares of NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in NanoViricides were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NanoViricides by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NanoViricides in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. NanoViricides, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

