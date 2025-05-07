Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.94 million, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.48.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.