Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period.
Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA CZA opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.49. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.08 and a twelve month high of $113.72. The company has a market capitalization of $180.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.87.
About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF
Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).
