Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA CZA opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.49. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.08 and a twelve month high of $113.72. The company has a market capitalization of $180.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.87.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.